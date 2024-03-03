Renao dominate but Lorient stumbles in defence
Still a gift, definitely!
This time, he lands a shot from a tight angle but it’s so powerful that Mvogo has to take two steps!
Oh Duane’s strike!
He rolls in a shot from the edge of the area. Mvogo is completely defeated and very happy to see the ball pass past his post.
An unbalanced break in the surface!
Le Bris passes in front of Seydoux, which makes it unbalanced in this area with little travel. No penalty for referee even after VAR review.
No change in break time
No changes were made at half time from either coach. We left with the same 22 actors.
Let’s try again!
Lorient begins this second act. We expect more than just goals!
It’s a break in the rains!
No extra time! 0-0 between Rennes and Lorient. The locals dominated but were yet to create a big chance.
Good movement from Kalimuendo, who misses his shot!
Spotted to the left, he hooks back into the axis and manages to send a heavy strike, which is too axial to fool Mvogo.
Doué very soft strike!
Good situation for Rennais, but Du decides to strike from distance. Not necessarily the best choice, especially since its effort isn’t great. There was definitely better to do!
Lorient hands in the area
Kalimuendo breaks into the area, down the left and goes behind but Laporte, making the tackle, deflects the ball with his hand. It’s clear, Rennes calls for a penalty, but the referee awards a corner after reviewing the VAR.
Rainas are less dominant
Rouge et Noir has dropped the ball for a few minutes. Lorient find themselves in possession for a while, but this could allow Rennes to run into spaces.
Bakayoko tries her luck but it’s not on target!
Bourigaud loses the ball too high and it returns to Bakayoko’s feet, close to the surface. The former Monaco man takes a shot that is very lively. It’s a shame!
A minor possession phase for Lorient
Merlus poses the game for the first time in Rain’s camp. But it is very messy and they lose the ball quickly.
It’s getting close for Renais!
Blas is very active on his right and passes once again. It may go back to a terrier, but the former Lyonnais is a bit shorter. A few seconds later, Blas transmits Kalimuendo, who stumbles upon Mvogo.
Long shot of Santamaria
But it goes beyond that. Rance lurks around the surface but still struggles to infiltrate it openly.
Renai besieged the Lorient camp
The locals took the game into their own hands and played near the Merlus area. Try playing against the latter.
BIG CHANCE FOR RANCE!!
Good cross from Blas from the right but a Lorient defender lays the ball back to Bourregaud, who hits from point blank range but sees Laporte get in the way!
Mandanda is blinded by the sun
The Rennes goalkeeper has the sun in his face on the surface and has to put his hands over his eyes to see something. It should be fine in twenty minutes.
Let’s go!
Reigns kicks off this derby!
A promising Breton derby, with two teams in good form
Stade Rennais, 8th in Ligue 1 before their match, have gone 8 matches without defeat in the league (6 wins, 2 draws). For its part, Lorient, currently playing, have picked up important points in the last five matches. While they lost last weekend to direct relegation rivals Nantes, Laurentiis had previously won 3 matches (at Strasbourg and Metz and against Reims) and drawn 1 (against Le Havre).
Formation of Lorient
This is the team that Merlus will start the match with at Rozon Park:
Mvogo – Katseris, Adjei, Laporte, Toure – Le Bris, Abergele, Bakayoko, Kari – Ponceau, Bamba
Lineup of Stade Rennais
Here is the eleven selected by Julien Stephan to start this Breton derby against Lorient:
Mandanda – Sedou, Omri, Thiet, Truffaut – Santamaria, Blas, Bourigeaud, d. Due – Terrier, Kalimuendo
Rance: Debates for Stefan’s future
Arriving during the season to take over from Bruno Genesio, Julien Stephan raised the bar at Rennes to a candidate for Europe. But will it continue in Brittany next season?
Replaced by the return of Julien Stephan, Stade Renais welcomes its neighbors Lorient this Sunday (5:05 pm) on Matchday 24 of Ligue 1. Rouge et Noir wants to move closer to the European destinations facing Merlus. fighting to maintain their position.