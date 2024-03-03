Renao dominate but Lorient stumbles in defence

A promising Breton derby, with two teams in good form

Stade Rennais, 8th in Ligue 1 before their match, have gone 8 matches without defeat in the league (6 wins, 2 draws). For its part, Lorient, currently playing, have picked up important points in the last five matches. While they lost last weekend to direct relegation rivals Nantes, Laurentiis had previously won 3 matches (at Strasbourg and Metz and against Reims) and drawn 1 (against Le Havre).