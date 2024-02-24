Release date, upcoming trailer, availability on which consoles… all your questions answered

Ever since Rockstar Games revealed the first trailer for GTA 6 last December, the internet has been on fire. But numerous questions remain unanswered: When will the game be released? Will it be available on PC at the same time as PS5 or Xbox? Will it be released on PS4 as well? There is no shortage of questions and this is why the editorial team offers you this file bringing together all the information available so far on Grand Theft Auto VI.

When will GTA 6 release?

A (very) positive view : As per specific financial analysis, GTA 6 may release in early 2025. Although this all seems far-fetched, many people are quite agreeable to it. We explain it all to you here.

A rather realistic scenario : Let’s be clear, no official release date has been announced. However, taking a closer look at Rockstar’s “recent” habits, we can get some idea about the GTA 6 release date. how? Look at the time between the first trailer and release dates of its latest blockbusters like GTA 5 and Reddead Redemption. For these two titles, the wait was approximately two years. So we can predict the release of GTA 6 during the fall of 2025.

When will the next GTA 6 trailer be released?

You’ve probably seen it at least once. The first trailer for GTA 6 created a lot of buzz after its release in December 2023, quickly crossing a hundred million views on YouTube. But when will the second trailer be released? Well, you might have to be patient. Indeed, to promote GTA 5, Rockstar waited a year before releasing another trailer. If the studio maintains this logic, The next GTA 6 trailer won’t be released until December 2024.

How much will GTA 6 cost when it releases?

According to several exclusive media, the development cost of the sixth opus of Grand Theft Auto will break all records and surpass the budget of one billion dollars. So it wouldn’t be surprising if Rockstar Games decided to sell its games at a price that exceeded the habits of video game studios. It’s still too early to tell, though The hypothesis of seeing the game available for sale for more than €80 cannot be excluded.

Where will the story of GTA 6 take place?

Fans are delighted to know: the story GTA 6 will be located in the famous Vice CityInspired by the most famous crime city in the video game world and Miami, Florida.





Lucia and Jason appear to be the main characters of GTA 6 (c) Rockstar Games

Will GTA 6 release on PS4 and Xbox One?

Although some were hoping to see GTA 6 arrive on the good old PS4 and Xbox One, this will not be the case. The press release issued by Rockstar is clear, The game will be released only on the latest generation consoles and PC.

Is GTA 6 possible on Switch?

Given that GTA 5 hasn’t even been released on Switch, it’s impossible to imagine seeing the 6th episode on a Nintendo console. On the other hand, more and more persistent rumors suggest that GTA 5 may see the light of day on the Japanese studio’s upcoming console, the Switch 2. It still needs to be announced and then made available.