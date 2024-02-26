Referees who performed official duties during Real-Sevilla were not authorized to do so

During the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC (1-0), on Sunday evening at the Bernabeu, the fourth referee Carlos Fernandez Burgo replaced the main referee, Isidoro Diaz de Mera, who injured his right calf during the game. Problem: He operates in the third division and is not authorized to referee matches subject to VAR…

This is a new controversy that has arisen in Spain in recent hours. And this could result in a match won by Real Madrid against Sevilla FC on Sunday evening (1-0) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on the 26th day of La Liga.

The replacement referee was not certified to referee a match with VAR

In question, the match referee, Isidoro Diaz de Mera’s substitution in the 63rd minute of the game. Hit in the right calf, he had to give way to the fourth referee, Carlos Fernández Buergo, who was making his elite debut at the age of 29, the latter usually officiating in the Primera RFEF (D3).

And it is this last issue that is the subject of discussion this Monday. In fact, the young referee should not replace his colleague because, as reported by the Spanish press, Buergo does not have the certificate to referee matches where there is a VAR system, according to Article 189 of the rules of the Spanish Football Federation. .

So, what outcomes are possible? Can the Sevillian club book a rematch? It is difficult to say at the moment and, so far, no official communication has been formulated by the club in this direction.

After Luka Modric’s one and only goal of the match in the 81st minute, Carlos Fernandez Burgo rushed the Sevilla players to demand that the goal be disallowed due to an offside position by Rudiger early in the action. A goal was reviewed by the central referee before it was confirmed.