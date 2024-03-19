Red Star win in Villefranche and move on to the title

Zapping the national football At 93, the film

FC Villefranche Beaujolais receives the Red Star during the last match of the twenty-fifth day of the National Championship. At the end of a one-sided encounter, goals from Ivan Botella (45+1) and Ryan Doucour (49th) saw Audon Club win (2-0).

Red Star on the way to the title, Villefranche in the red zone.

FC Villefranche Beaujolais, which has a fifth match without a win, remains in the red zone (13th with 29 points). However, Caladouis can escape the relegation zone in case of victory against Avranches (03/26 at 7 pm) in the late match of the fifteenth day of the countdown of the national championship. For its part, Red Star strengthens its leadership position. With nine games remaining in the season, Habib Bey’s men are seven points ahead of Niort (second with 47 points) and eleven above Martigues (third with 43 points). The 31st edition of the National Championship offered two climbs to League 2. Conversely, teams ranked 13th to 18th will be relegated to National 2 as part of the reform of the National Championship.