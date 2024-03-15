Red Dead Redemption returns with a surprise patch, what’s new?

In 2010, we discovered a real gem from Rockstar Games. The latter took us to the fictional states of New Austin, West Elizabeth and Nuevo Paraiso. He takes us to the last decade of the conquest of the West, to the smelly atmosphere of the saloon, full of cowboys, outlaws and life. We’re obviously talking about Red Dead Redemption. So it’s starting to get old, and yet the studio has deployed a new patch for it. However, it is important to point out that it is not for everyone.

Red Dead Redemption gets a new patch

But why is a game as old as Red Dead Redemption getting an update now, and not before? Well, quite simply because it is intended for the PS4 and Switch versions of the first opus. This came on August 17, 2023, which is quite recent. Even if we are dealing with a simple port, there may be small typos to correct, which is precisely the purpose of this new update. Afterwards, don’t expect anything major, as we are working with very light adjustments. Let’s see what we have on the menu.

First, a screen has been added to present the Red Dead Redemption Terms and Conditions. We warned you that this is not a spectacular update. Besides, you don’t really need to worry about this addition, as it’s definitely a simple oversight on Rockstar’s part. Anyway, maybe this was asked by a few people, and if so, that’s good news. Finally, we are informed that the general stability has been improved, which is already more interesting. You just have to see it for yourself.

In the meantime, the company continues to take care of the game’s sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2. Last February, a small patch was released on PC, adding “Various improvements and stability adjustments”. After its arrival, players reported that bugs exploited by cheaters or bugs that could cause the game to crash disappeared. We see that the studio is eager for its franchise. Let’s hope she still has surprises for us in the future like the third opus. For now, you have to be patient.