Red Dead Redemption 2 fans hail Arthur Morgan as one of gaming’s greatest heroes

In recent years, we have been blessed with some truly amazing video games, probably too many to mention. However, one game that will likely top many lists Red Dead Redemption 2.

Released in 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, followed by PC the following year, Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 Truly one of the greatest games of all time. This concept is supported by the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 Earned a “must-play” distinction with an almighty score of 97 on Metacritic.

Although there are sequels in that number, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel to the critically acclaimed 2010 game for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. original Red Dead Redemption Dutch van der Linde tells the story of John Marston, a former gang member who is now trying to lead a more honest life with his family. However, this being a Rockstar Games title, living an honest life for its characters never lasts long, no matter how much we love Mr. Marston.

while in Red Dead Redemption 2, we are told the story of the final days of the Dutch van der Linde gang and at the center of its story is Arthur Morgan, one of the main members of the group and Dutch’s second-in-command. Besides offering a larger and denser world than its predecessor, Red Dead Redemption 2 You have more dynamic choices and depending on the decisions you make, they will affect your story and how the NPCs react to you.

Whether you choose to be good Arthur or bad Arthur is up to you. To me, my Arthur was a good guy who sometimes had to do bad things. I loved my Arthur story so much that I don’t think I’ll ever start a new game to preserve the memory of his story. Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fans on Reddit have shared their love for Arthur Morgan, calling him gaming’s greatest hero (or antagonist, depending on the choices you make). “Where do you rank Arthur Morgan among video game heroes? For me, that’s in the top five,” said Brother Wandering.

“I haven’t played many games like this, but this is the best I’ve ever played. I could insert myself into an epic western and be completely immersed,” replied Charlemagne, Arthur and Red Dead Redemption 2 was on them. “The only thing that saddens me about this experience is that I will never play something like this again. »

“My top five are: Arthur Morgan (RDR2), BJ Blazkowicz (Wolfenstein), Booker DeWitt (Bioshock Infinite), Michael DeSanta (GTA V) and Joel Miller (The last of us),” replied Certain_End4402. “Arthur Morgan is number one for me, I wish I could get more of him,” said Ok_Anything7508. “Arthur, Geralt (The Witcher) and Nathan Drake (Uncharted) are my top three. ,” said Solarnova Phoenix.

Other notable mentions include Kiryu Kazuma (Yakuza/Like a Dragon), Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed), Kratos (God of War), Master Chief (Halo) and Commander Shepherd (Mass Effect).

Red Dead Redemption 2 Available now and backwards compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.