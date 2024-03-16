Red Dead Redemption 2 fans are searching for their dream DLC, and it’s so crazy that every player wants Rockstar to do it!

Years pass, and Red Dead Redemption 2 maintains its status Masterclass, without aging. Although the game’s fan base still numbers in the thousands, Rockstar’s eyes are now focused on GTA 6, which promises to be the blockbuster of the decade. And that’s a bit sad, because every day that passes reduces the chances of seeing the famous DLC land. Undead Nightmare On Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, Red Dead Redemption 2 players aren’t short of ideas for a possible Undead Nightmare 2… Rockstar will just have to bend down and collect. Script written by Redditor DanielgmalAnd treat us to DLC full of undead and specters.

RDR2, devoid of the undead nightmare

Undead Nightmare The first is the official DLC for Red Dead Redemption. It was launched in 2010, and was very successful. It invites you to explore a wild west full of man-eating zombies, armed with your six-shooter and riding one of the four horses of the apocalypse.

After the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, fans naturally expected to see the Undead Nightmare 2 DLC Land one day or the other, which would be especially fun with the graphics of RDR2 and the extreme freedom given to our character. But Rockstar decided otherwise, and the community slowly mourned the project.

Arthur Morgan as the Reaper

Some fans, however, refuse to throw in the towel. Some DanielGmal By proposing recently, Reddit hit the headlines A complete script of the scenario that could be Undead Nightmare 2. And he supported it Vidya Outstanding images, generated by AI, to drive home its message.

This is how the Redditor envisioned the DLC with Arthur Morgan as a cursed bounty hunter, battling ghosts to determine his soul’s salvation. So no more zombies everywhere: In this sweet dream (or nightmare?) of DLC, you play the role of a reaper, and your choices will influence the fate of your cursed soul. We love the concept, in any case!