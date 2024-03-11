Red Bull was finally able to part ways with Horner ahead of his accuser’s possible testimony

According to information from the German media Motorsport, the team manager of the Red Bull team, Christian Horner, who is accused of inappropriate behavior by an employee of the Austrian firm, is not expected to retain his position.

Christian Horner thought he would survive the media tsunami that has engulfed the Red Bull team since the scandal bearing his name broke last month, but the Austrian team’s team manager may not be at the end of his rope. surprise Although he was cleared of allegations of “inappropriate conduct” (that would be sexual harassment) by an internal investigation, the team director could not manage, despite his best efforts, to reduce the pressure surrounding his case. It also seems that a new episode of this soap opera with twists and turns is being made behind the scenes.

According to Motorsport’s editorial staff, the tide could be turning for two reasons, the main one being that the prospect of an affair that lingers, and certainly tarnishes the Red Bull firm’s brand image, does not appeal to its leaders. high places. Another thing is that after being suspended by Red Bull, the accused (Christian Horner’s former personal assistant) will be scheduled to speak. However, despite calls for transparency from Paddock and especially Christian Horner’s arch-rival Mercedes and its boss Toto Wolff, the content of the allegations as well as the findings of an independent investigation have never been made public.

A summit meeting to decide its fate

If the accuser speaks, her speech could serve as a blow to the Red Bull team, which would have done everything to cover up the affair. Acts of sexual harassment have been condemned more strongly since the #MeToo revolution partially revolutionized how society handles these attacks. In this context, the majority shareholder of the Red Bull company, Chalerme Yovidhya, could change her mind and demand the head of Christian Horner to calm public opinion, if by chance she took up the cause of Christian Horner’s accuser.

A summit was held in Dubai this Sunday between Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO of Red Bull GmbH, former president of RB Leipzig), Franz Watzlawick (director of the beverage sector) and Chalerme Yovidhya, with the aim of discussing the aftermath. Affair and the possibility of leaving Christian Horner. Which could be decided in two weeks before the next Grand Prix to be held in Australia on March 24, according to a Motorsport report.

“The tide is turning,” a Red Bull source told our German colleagues. According to Sky Sport consultant Ralf Schumacher, Christian Horner could come out of the meeting in Dubai very weak. Michael Schumacher’s brother also encouraged him to resign from motorsport. After a bit of a lull in recent days, the storm is set to hit Red Bull again. And this time, it could be fatal for Christian Horner.