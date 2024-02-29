Recycling your medicines, a sign for the environment and health

Recycling of unused medicines for human use (UNM), whether expired or not, is becoming an increasingly common practice. This simple gesture helps protect the environment and public health. After sorting, the drugs can be returned to the pharmacy.

Do you have a stock of unused or expired tablets, ointments, creams, gels, syrups or ampoules in your cupboard without knowing how to get rid of them? So, what should we do with these drugs and their packaging? They need to be recycled.

Recycling drugs does not mean reusing them for new patients or sending them to other countries. Nor is there any question of converting them to make new drugs. What we call recycling of drugs involves treating them in a specific area, mostly by incineration, to dispose of them with the least possible impact on the environment.



List of drugs that may or may not be collected.

•

©Cyclamed



Once the drugs to be recycled have been identified (expired or unused), they must be removed from the cardboard packaging with instructions for recycling along with the paper and cardboard (yellow bin).

On the other hand, you should not empty syrup or drops or other bottles down the sink or drain to recover the glass and put it for recycling. Liquids must be returned to the pharmacy in their original bottles.

Once the drugs are sorted, they should be placed in a bag and then taken to the pharmacy. As a reminder, pharmacies are required by law to accept and collect medications for recycling. However, pharmacists must ensure that all deposited products are included in the list of accepted products.

The chemical nature of certain drugs can affect the environment by leaching into water or soil. Once degraded in the environment, certain drugs (such as anti-cancer drugs or retinoids It can transform into toxic compounds if found in drinking water.

Therefore, to avoid these risks and limit the environmental impact, it is necessary to collect the drugs and dispose them in a specific channel.

“Finally, it is important to keep the contents of the home pharmacy up to date by removing all expired drugs, but also those that will no longer be used. This helps to avoid the risk of taking expired drugs. Reduces the number of drugs present in the medicine. Pharmacy Also limits the risk of administration errors or accidental ingestionespecially by children”Ameli.fr warns the website.

Health authorities point out thatUsed syringes and especially needles are part of it Healthcare activity waste with infectious risk (Dasari). It is therefore dangerous and should not be placed in household waste containers or recyclable waste containers.

According to the BVA 2022 study reported by Cyclamed, an eco-organization approved by public authorities that manages the national system for classifying and recycling unused medicines (UNM), 9 out of 10 French people (87%) say they use their MNU reports no. Pharmacy

According to those questioned, preservation of the environment is the main motivation (81%) followed by health safety (65%).