Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the March 31 municipal elections would be his “last” elections.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, March 8, 2024. Ozan Kosse / AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke for the first time, Friday March 8, about the end of his power at the head of Turkey and assured that the March 31 municipal elections will be his. “latest” election

“I continue to work non-stop. We run out of breath because for me it is final. With the power vested in me by law, this election is my last election.Since 2003 the Prime Minister then in power as the President, announced the Head of State.

“But the resulting outcome will be a blessing to my brothers who will come after me. The transfer of trust will take place”He addressed a gathering of the Turkish Youth Foundation (Tügva) twenty-two days before the election.

A key issue for the ruling AKP party is recapturing the country’s main city and economic capital, Istanbul, which fell to the opposition in 2019 and of which Mr. Erdogan himself was mayor in the 1990s.

