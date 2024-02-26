Recent discoveries and their impact on our understanding of the universe

The search for giant galaxies is so old that it challenges current models

Astronomers using James Webb Space Telescope A massive galaxy has recently been discovered that is so old that it cannot exist according to current models of how the universe formed. This galaxy, named ZF-UDS-7329, has more stars than the Milky Way, although it formed only 800 million years after the Big Bang. What intrigues researchers is that these galaxies formed without the apparent influence of dark matter’s gravity.

Questioning theories about the formation of galaxies

Current models predict that the first galaxies should have been much less massive and smaller.

This finding suggests that these models are incomplete or flawed.

New studies are needed to solve this mystery and better understand the processes of galaxy formation.

Evidence for the birth of a neutron star from a centuries-old supernova

The James Webb Telescope also saw evidence confirming the existence of a Neutron star Born from supernova SN 1987A. Discovered in 1987, this supernova is one of the closest to Earth in nearly 400 years. The last supernova observable with the naked eye dates back to the early 1600s. This celestial object, given its proximity and rarity, is of crucial importance to astronomers.

A unique opportunity to study stellar evolution

Direct observation of neutron stars at such an early stage allows us to improve our understanding of their formation and evolution.

The discovery confirms that some supernovae can give birth to new neutron stars instead of black holes.

Data collected by the James Webb telescope will undoubtedly contribute to improving our models of stellar evolution.

Stunning Images from the James Webb Space Telescope: Hidden Secrets of the Milky Way

The James Webb Space Telescope will help discover 100,000 new exoplanets

Plans to explore less than NASA 100,000 new exoplanets With its latest space telescope. Indeed, the James-Webb telescope is equipped with revolutionary instruments that allow it to detect signs of planets located outside our solar system. Its increased sensitivity and precision will provide researchers with an invaluable wealth of information to study these distant worlds and better understand their characteristics.

The objectives of this massive search for exoplanets

Find Earth-like planets in their star’s habitable zone, where conditions are favorable for the appearance of life.

Characterize the atmospheres of exoplanets to determine their habitability.

Understand the formation and evolution of planetary systems by studying different types of planets.

The James Webb Telescope is revolutionizing our understanding of the universe through its astonishing discoveries and the information it provides scientists. By challenging our current models and helping to unravel some of the mysteries of the universe, this space telescope provides an unprecedented look at our vast and fascinating universe.

