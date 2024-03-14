Real refused to release their players for the Olympics, leaving Mbappe’s Olympic dream unfulfilled

Real Madrid will not release any of their players for this summer’s Paris Olympic tournament. Bad news for France as Real have been announced as big favorites to land Kylian Mbappé at the end of his contract at PSG.

Real Madrid will not have a player at the Olympic tournament this summer. The Spanish club has written to the French Football Federation informing it that none of its players will be authorized to play in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Scheduled from July 24 to August 9, the tournament is not part of FIFA and clubs are not bound. To release their players. Real is therefore within its rights.

All real players involved

This decision concerns not only the French (Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Kamavinga and Aurelian Chouameny) but all the players in the Merengue squad. In turn, this decision risks affecting Kylian Mbappé as well. As revealed by RMC Sport in mid-February, the Blues’ captain has decided to leave Paris this summer and made the announcement to president Nasser El-Khelafi. If everything is not settled for his future club, everything indicates that it will be for real.

In this situation, will Mbappé want to convince the real leaders to make an exception and allow him to participate in these Olympics held in France? Or will he stand by his new club’s decision without fuss? Asked about Mbappé’s possible presence at the Games this Thursday, Didier Deschamps recalled the difficulty for his part of linking the Euros and the Olympic Games in a few weeks, while recalling his desire not to block anyone. Thierry Henry, coach of the French under-23 team, emphasized the club’s power in decision-making.

“The decision comes from the club whatever happens. I’m not saying it’s going to be the same for everyone or it’s the same for Kylian. What I can tell you is that for us on arrival, you don’t have a card. Your hands. This No FIFA dates. It’s really difficult,” he explained on Thursday.

French team sale