Real Madrid television continues to enrage Spain

It is a topic that clearly begins to crystallize the tension on the other side of the Pyrenees. For months, even years, it has been common to see consultants and journalists from the official Real Madrid channel analyzing the referees who will be directing the team’s upcoming matches from the Spanish capital. And more often than not, it is rather negative, and various mistakes of the referee in question against the Madrilenians during previous matches of the Merengues are brought forward.

And for many supporters of rival clubs, it’s a way to put pressure on the referees for the next match. And this time, before the weekend duel between the two teams, Sevilla FC decided to act. Seville thus denounced before the competition committee of the Spanish Federation, video published by Real Madrid TV In which referee Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos and his VAR assistant Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes have been heavily criticized.

La Liga is with Sevilla

“Sevilla FC condemned this Saturday, through a letter addressed to the RFEF Competition Commission, the campaign of persecution and harassment against Mr. Díaz de Mera, appointed as the main referee for tomorrow’s match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC, as well as by Real Madrid TV, the official television channel of Real Madrid. Against the designated referee for VAR, Mr. Gonzalez Fuertes. Sevilla FC wishes to formally condemn these incidents to the federation’s governing bodies, so that they can assess whether these incidents can be considered a violation of the RFEF’s General Regulations or any other applicable regulations. The club also wants to strongly condemn this behavior and the campaign is designed to tarnish the image of the refereeing profession, seriously damage Spanish football and call into question the integrity of the competition.Suggested the Andalusian club on Saturday.

And as the daily explains A.S., if the competition committee decides to open an investigation, La Liga will also take its position against Real Madrid in this matter. Javier Tebas will also hold the cards in this matter, as he is also upset with the videos published by him. Real Madrid TV. This is the first time that the club has made a concrete condemnation against the Madrilenians, even though, in recent months, Atlético has also spoken out publicly against the actions of its neighbors Merengue. Real Madrid is starting to turn everyone away, and sanctions may be levied by the various associations in charge of football in Spain. Suffice it to say that this Sunday evening shocker will be followed very closely…