Real Madrid say no to Mbappé, the Macron government dreams of electricity!

Real Madrid should not allow Kylian Mbappé to miss the start of the season as he dreams of participating in the Paris Olympic Games. The Merengue team has in fact informed the FFF that it will not be releasing its French players for the event in the capital. That doesn’t stop the sports minister, Amélie Aude-Castera, from dreaming of change.

The Paris Olympic Games are getting away for Kylian Mbappé. Expected at Real Madrid Once his adventure PSG In the end, the French international should not be allowed to fulfill his dream by his next club. Spanish leaders have in fact reported FFF Nor will his French players be released to play in the Olympics this summer, a decision that should also be a priority Kylian Mbappé. But for his part, the Sports Minister Amelie Aude-Castera don’t leave

“I want to dream and believe in it until the end”

In comments relayed this Monday by RMC , Amelie Odea-castera Desired to see once again Kylian Mbappé is in the list of theory Henry for the Olympic football tournament this summer. ” I want to dream and believe in it till the end », indicated the Sports Minister.

Henry doesn’t quit either