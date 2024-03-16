Razzie Awards 2024: Who Wins Worst Film of the Year? – Cinema News

Every year, we celebrate the best at the Oscars on the one hand, and before that, the worst is praised by the famous Razzies on the other. The moment of truth: The results are in!

While all eyes are on Hollywood’s finest during Oscar season (which will take place on the night of March 10 to 11, 2024), we’re not quite sure whether the Golden Framboise – or Razzies – reward the best of the worst or the worst of the worst! To take it to another degree (or not at all), Raazi has once again “honored” something that didn’t really work, leaving us in tears or leaving the movie theaters.

Expend4bles leads the nominations…

Announced last January, the nominations were dominated by Expend4bles, the franchise’s fourth opus with Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent and Megan Fox. The film received seven nominations, including one for worst film of the year.

Jason Statham And Megan Fox For their part, the worst actor and worst actress (and worst supporting actress for the latter) were in the running: first for In (Very) Troubled Water, second for Johnny & Clyde and Expend4bles.

With five nominations each, The Exorcist – Devotion and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey tied for the second most nominated films. If needed: Re-find the full list of nominees here.

Ceremony held, big winners announced. Who replaces Blonde as the worst movie crown in 2023? Without further ado, drum roll: here comes the worst time of the year.

The big winners of the evening are Megan and Vinny: congratulations – or rather sorry!

Complete list of winners

Worst movie ever

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

worst actress

Megan Fox in Johnny and Clyde

worst actor

Joan Voight in Mercy

Worst remake / sequel / scam ever

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actress in a Supporting Role

Megan Fox in Expendables 4

Worst Actor in a Supporting Role

Sylvester Stallone in Expendables 4

The worst couple on screen

Winnie and Piglet Inn Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst director ever

Rhys Frack-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

worst case scenario

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Special redemption price

Fran Dresser, appointed in 1998 and current president of SAG/AFTRA, for her brilliant leadership of the Artists Guild through a long strike in 2023 that successfully ended.