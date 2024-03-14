Ray Tracing PC Game Pass | Diablo IV arrives in Xbox shortly before its arrival

Last January, NVIDIA announced the arrival of ray tracing in Diablo IV on PC. Today, the manufacturer confirms that an update to make Blizzard’s latest game even better will be available in a few days.

Ray Tracing is coming to Diablo IV before its release on PC Game Pass

Starting March 26, equipped PC players will be able to take advantage of the addition of 2 ray tracing effects in Diablo IV. Armor, water, windows, and other reflective surfaces will now have accurate, realistic reflections, as well as transparent reflections, making battles in Sanctuary even more spectacular.

Also, shadows will be improved, which will add extra detail to all scenes. Although rather discreet, these visual innovations can be seen in the video below.

Also remember that since Diablo IV launched in June 2023, compatible GeForce RTX owners have seen an average of 2.5 times the speedup in 4K thanks to DLSS3. With NVIDIA Reflex, system latency is reduced by up to 67%, for the most responsive gameplay.

Unfortunately, not all of these features concern console players, but if you’ve subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass and you don’t yet own the game, this might interest you, as Diablo IV supports this service. Will compile on March 28! It will also apparently come to Xbox Game Pass on the same date.

Diablo IV is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.