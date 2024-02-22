Rarely released, PS5’s PlayStation Portal has already been hacked and you’ll never guess how!

Many people agree that the PlayStation Portal is an object with great potential, but one that misses its target: it was precisely without counting on a hacker determined to make this accessory a vehicle. writable portable console.

PlayStation Portal, not console…

There was a lot of talk about PlayStation Portal last year: First in the form of rumours, then when it was made official and of course, more concretely when it was released to be properly verified. And if there’s one thing to remember, Sony himself likes to point out, It is not a portable console.

Officially, PS Portal is a dedicated accessory including PlayStation 5 The only function is to allow the latter to run remotely. So the PS5 must be turned on – you can turn it on remotely – and connected to the Internet, while the image comes directly to the PS Portal: in short, it is an object created specifically for remote play, such as a PC, smartphone . Or tablets with which this has been possible for years.

For some, Sony missed the mark: if the PS Portal itself is a very nice finish and a pleasant object to handle, The fact that you can’t play in cloud gaming or independently from your PS5 is difficult, especially in an age where nomadic machines are gaining popularity. Fortunately for the Japanese manufacturer, this cute toy is often out of stock, although no sales figures have actually been released.

… finally, officially

Naturally, it was expected that the PS Portal would bend in all directions as soon as it hit the market: that’s exactly what Andy Nguyen, a well-known hacker in the PlayStation field, decided to do, along with two of his friends.. They wondered if it was possible to hack the accessory… and the answer was yes.

After a month of hard work, PPSSPP is working locally on PlayStation Portal. Yes, we hacked it. xyz and with the help of ZetaTwo.

If you are wondering what PPSSPP is, you should know that it is a very popular PSP game emulator: in other wordsA trio of hackers managed to make all PlayStation Portable titles work on the PlayStation Portal. Of course, this is just the beginning before we can potentially run other emulators dedicated to other consoles and generations.

The problem is that Andy Nguyen admits “There are no plans for future releases of emulators on PS Portal”, at least for the moment. Similarly, It states that the experience is not yet optimal and needs a lot of optimization.

Let’s remember that in any case PS Portal should be limited in its emulation capabilities as it is not technically very strong: We get a simple Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, the processor equipping many entry-level smartphones. We don’t know its storage capacity or its RAM. At the same time, Sony designed it as a pure streaming device…and that’s it.

