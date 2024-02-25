“Ramos starts to fall before contact”, Renaiss “disappointed” with penalty conceded at end of match

During the 23rd day of Ligue 1 (1-1), Stade Rennais came close to a big blow against PSG, this Sunday, at the Parc des Princes. But Bretons conceded a stoppage-time equalizer after Steve Mandanda was awarded a penalty for a foul on Goncalo Ramos. An arbitration decision that visitors find difficult to digest.

For a few seconds. This Sunday, during the 23rd day of Ligue 1, Stade Rennais almost achieved a huge performance by winning on the pitch of PSG. But after taking the lead for a long time thanks to an excellent goal by Emin Gouri, the visitors conceded an equalizer after extra time (1-1). Steve Mandanda was penalized for contact with Gonzalo Ramos in the area. The Portuguese striker himself took charge of the conversion (90+7th) to secure a draw. A particularly brutal scenario for the Bretons.

“It’s scary because we did everything we needed to win this match,” Mandanda reacted to Canal+ Foot. “To take this penalty, in the end… in addition, a decision uh… afterwards, he did well. He pushed. When we see the slow pace, he starts to fall before he makes contact with me. So it’s difficult. , we get frustrated. But what’s strange is to draw in Paris and get frustrated. That’s a good sign. It means we have a good match, that we’re moving forward and making progress.”

“It’s a ‘big team penalty'”

The Rennes goalkeeper also spoke on Prime Video: “A lot of disappointment, because we played almost a perfect match to win here. We were solid, clinical when we needed to be. We have a 2-0 lead and the biggest penalty, for me. , very controversial.”

In the process, Ile-et-Villain club coach Julian Stephane did not hide his disappointment in the post-match conference: “The performance of the players, plus the way we took this penalty, obviously disappoints us. There is a ‘big team penalty’ which, or in some stadiums, is not everywhere (smiles). It’s a shame. Because what the players did throughout the match would have deserved the victory. The decision was made otherwise (…) I am very calm, very calm. I say what I think, with the utmost respect for everyone. I clearly underlined how proud the players should be and how the collective performance certainly deserved another result.”