Raise taxes on the richest or cling to dogma? Faced with deficits, Macron at the foot of the fiscal wall – Liberation

The executive is steadfast in its refusal to raise taxes on the richest and corporate superprofits, despite the poor state of public finances. Within the majority, voices are urging the president to lift the ban.

“Dogma, n.m.: an opinion expressed as a certainty, an indisputable truth.” Petit Robert’s definition corresponds to this doctrine of Macroni, which has been repeated over the years, with Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, as the first speaker. This dogma consists only in not raising taxes – this, according to him, would be a “The last extremity (because) We have the highest rate of compulsory deduction in the European Union (At 48% of GDP in 2022, Editor’s Note)», but to continue to reduce them. Whatever the circumstances.

More public finances go off the rails, as at the moment, with a significantly higher public deficit in 2023 than the government expects; According to the NGO Oxfam’s calculations, more wealth is concentrated with 42 French billionaires who have become richer in the last three years with a total wealth of $230 billion; More major French companies have broken records for redistributing dividends to their shareholders; And this less “the truth” stay “indisputable”. But the President of the Republic does not waver. In front of V