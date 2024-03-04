Rafael Leo has chosen it

Life without Kylian Mbappé, Luis Enrique does more than think about it. “We have to learn to play without Kylian”, acknowledged the Spanish technician who is already preparing the sequel. So, he no longer hesitates to take out the Frenchman, who has not satisfied him recently on the pitch. This was the case at Louis II Stadium on Friday evening, where KM7 took a place in the stands with his mother instead of joining the bench and his teammates. That caused a lot of discussion, even though the French striker and his coach have since explained themselves.

PSG appreciate it

At the same time, the residents of the Parc des Princes continue to prepare for the future and look for the player or players who will replace the Blues’ captain at the front of the Parisian attack. For several months, some names have come out of the hat such as Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) or Victor Osimhane (Naples). Rafael Leo (AC Milan) is also linked with the French champion club. The Portuguese has the advantage of knowing Ligue 1 thoroughly as he played for LOSC during the 2018-19 season. It was precisely Luis Campos who recruited him.

A few years later, the PSG football advisor has not forgotten the 24-year-old who shone for Lombardy. This season, he has scored 9 goals and provided 7 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions. Asked about him on Friday, Luis Enrique chose to respond with humor. “Is he a singer (laughs)? I cannot talk about a player outside our country. All I can say is that if everything goes well, I’m sure we will have a very strong team next year, even stronger than this year and in every way, attack, defense, physical, technical.”

The Portuguese are firm

So far silent, Leo, who last summer extended his contract with the Rossoneri until June 2028, spoke about his future during an interview. Corriere della Serra And so answered his suitors, including Paris. “My future is in Milan. I’m here and I still have a four-year contract. Milan helped me when I was in a very difficult situation, he was close to me. I do not forget, I am faithful. I came here as a child, I grew up here as a man and a footballer. I want to win again, my head is there. PSG are therefore fixated on the player’s current status. A player who took the opportunity to talk about his post career. And he does not see himself continuing in the world of football.

“It is certain that when I stop playing, I will not be in football. I have been in this industry for ten years, I have had many experiences. I want to get rid of this kind of stress and dedicate myself to my family and my other passions. want to His other passions are fashion and music, as he recalled. In the meantime, he is focusing on football, helped by a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who described him as a “genius”. “I’m not a genius. But he raised my level a lot. He talks to me about everything, not just football. I needed it. He helped me during matches and in my personal life. It’s very important to me.”