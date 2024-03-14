Rafael Grossi: “I believe that the conditions for using nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine do not exist”

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, this Thursday in Tokyo. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA Mayama



General Director of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossisaid today “He does not believe the conditions are met” for the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukrainian war.Despite recent threats in this regard by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Grossi had this to say when asked during a press conference in Tokyo For his trip to Russia last week, during which he held a meeting with Putin, and the message the Russian leader sent about the possible consequences of deploying allied troops to a country invaded by Russia.

“Each nuclear power has its own principles regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons, and this is public information. “I believe that the conditions for using nuclear weapons in a war in Ukraine are not met at the moment, and I hope that it will remain that way,” Grossi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) speaks with Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Director General Alexei Likhachev (second from right) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (right) during their meeting at Putin’s residence, Bocharov Ruchei. Sochi, March 6, 2024. (Russia) EFE/EPA/RAMIL SITDIKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/File



The Director General of IAEA also recalled that Russia maintains the same position on the use of nuclear weapons as the other four nuclear powers and the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.According to which a nuclear war “can never be won, and therefore should never be fought.”

On February 29, Putin warned the West that It has weapons that can hit targets in its territory And pointed out that there is The “real” risk of nuclear war And, therefore, no “Destruction of Civilization”.

Met Russian President Grossi on the 6th at Na Spa Sochi (Black Sea), which has a nuclear power plant situation ZaporozhyeUkrainian territory under Russian control, among other subjects.

Officials, including International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, inspect facilities for sampling treated and diluted radioactive water at the tsunami-ravaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba city, Fukushima Prefecture. , Japan, on March 13, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. via Compulsory Credit Kyodo/REUTERS

“I had an important conversation with President Putin and expressed my opinion on the situation at the plant and additional steps,” said Grossi, who also discussed “other aspects of nuclear disarmament” with the Kremlin leader. Iran“To avoid further deterioration.”

The head of the IAEA concludes his three-day visit to Japan this Thursday, focusing on the monitoring carried out by the organization. Discharge of contaminated and treated water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean Daiichi, which is in the process of being dismantled after the nuclear crisis stemming from the 2011 nuclear disaster.

(with information from EFE)