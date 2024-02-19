Quickly discover Dying Light as a free download with no obligation, don’t miss this exclusive opportunity!

Dying Light players can claim the free download by playing the game, and it’s definitely worth doing while it’s available.

This little gift is available to players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam, and will reward them with a Golden Buggy skin for use in Dying Light: Below, an expansion to the base game that can be played as a standalone adventure if you prefer.

Take a look at Dying Light below.

If you’ve never played Dying Light before, you really should. It’s one of the best zombie survival games ever, and players navigate an infested city, scavenge for supplies, and face off against a variety of enemies while solving mysteries, helping those in need, and generally trying to stay alive. The special thing is that you have various parkour skills to keep a good distance between you and the horde of zombies. During the day, the Infected are slow and pose no threat, but when the sun goes down, new Infected individuals emerge that are stronger, faster and more aggressive.

Dying Light: The Following expands on the events of the first game, replacing the city with wide open fields, where Buggy comes into play.

To claim the Golden Buggy skin for your game, all you have to do is create a Techland account through its website, enter the code “goldenbuggy”, then go to your profile to link the platform you have the game on. It’s unclear if the skin can be transferred across platforms, so choose the one you use the most to be safe.

Once you’ve done all this, you’ll be able to cruise around the country in style with your shiny golden buggy, getting infected low and looking amazing while doing it, literally smashing everything.

The Dying Light series is available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms.