Pyoderma gangrenosum: causes, Crohn’s, what is it?

Pyoderma gangrenosum is an inflammatory skin disease characterized by skin lesions. It mostly affects people aged 25 to 55 years.

summary

What is pyoderma gangrenosum?

Pyoderma gangrenosum is an inflammatory skin pathology of immune origin. Relatively rare, this disease is caused by UFunctional abnormalities of polynuclear neutrophils, defense cells in our body that respond to various stimuli. “In this case, they are Super excitedBecause of this, they will cause skin lesions that begin A small red, painful papule, which looks like a pimple and which will gradually ulcerate. It is torpid, sometimes associated with slight fever“, tells us Dr. Mark Perusel, dermatologist. Classically, lesions are preferentially located on the surface. Lower limbs (hip, thigh, leg, foot). Pyoderma gangrenosum usually affects older people 25 to 55 years of age.

What causes pyoderma gangrenosum?

“A cause of pyoderma gangrenosum unknownBut it will be expressed in certain conditions of concomitant diseases that are concomitant with the presence of certain cancers, especially certain hematopoietic disorders such as Leukemia and certain inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory rheumatic diseases (Arthritis) and certain inflammatory digestive diseases viz Crohn’s disease Or Intestinal ulcers“, explains the dermatologist. Pyoderma gangrenosum can also occur in certain skin diseases such as Verneuil’s disease. The disease can also develop after an injury or surgery. On the other hand, it is not an infectious disease, there is no specific bacterial spread. “If we take a sample, it is polymorphic, many bacteria are found”, He adds.

Pyoderma gangrenosum and Crohn’s disease: what’s the link?

Pyoderma gangrenosum can be an extra-digestive manifestation of Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. by pressure, intersect with stages of remission. The condition is linked to dysregulation of the immune system leading to tissue damage in the digestive tract.

What is the treatment?

Treatment, first, depends on Applying the dressing at the level of the wound to promote healing. No Topical corticosteroids Can be applied to recent, shallow lesions. In severe disease, oral prednisone may be prescribed. “TNF alpha blockers such as infliximab, adalimumab and etanercept administered to block the runaway immune system”, Dr. says Mark Perusel. This Immunoregulatory drugs Especially useful for patients suffering from chronic inflammatory bowel disease. “On the other hand, local traumatic intervention, especially surgical excision, should be avoided as this aggravates the lesion.“, warns our expert.

What is the healing time?

The course of the disease is unclear and, despite topical antibiotic treatments, it does not resolve rapidly. In some cases, even after a few months of treatment, there is no cure.