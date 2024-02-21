Pump prices are rising in France

After registering a significant drop between September and December, fuel prices have started to rise again since the beginning of the year. This week, prices rose again.

This Wednesday, February 21, fuel prices are still high. According to the specialized site Carburants.org, the price of diesel for this Wednesday, February 21, reached 1.84 euros per liter. SP98 and SP95 are also up significantly compared to last month, with prices displayed at 1.93 euros and 1.87 euros per liter respectively.

Finally, E10 and E85 are displayed at 1.84 euros and 0.90 euros per liter. Still according to the same site, diesel prices rose by over 4.3% in just over a month, rising by 2.5%, 2.97% and 2.96% for SP98, SP95 and E10 respectively. Diesel prices have increased by around 8 euro cents in just one month.

With the end of cost price action, the upward trend in gasoline and diesel prices has therefore resumed. The outbreak is particularly fueled by oil prices that remain at fairly high levels. Indeed, oil markets have been particularly volatile for several weeks. In question, the situation in the Red Sea remains as alarming as ever, with Houthi rebels continuing to target ships crossing the Suez Canal. Additionally, a Danish tanker was the target of missiles by Yemeni rebels late last week.

CLCV points the finger at fuel distributors

But in addition to the state of the oil markets, the increase in fuel prices in France is also due to an increase in the profit margins of distributors. Profits are considered excessive by the National Association for Defense of Consumers and Users (CLCV). It must be said that the gross margin has increased by reaching 26 cents per liter on SP95 and 22.2 cents on diesel at the end of January.

CLCV therefore invites the distributors to honor their commitments and make extra efforts to reduce the price by 5 to 8 cents per liter at the pump. After checking fuel prices between last September and October, the association also noted that “ Significant disparities » Between distributors. She suggests that some such as Carrefour, Leclerc and Intermarche have actually reduced their margins by 3 to 6%, while others have only implemented minimal reductions. The association says this is particularly the case for AVIA and Total.