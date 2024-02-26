Published link with depressive symptoms and hypersexuality

Mental health influences our behavior. Researchers from the University of Rome show in this Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. They find that attention deficit disorder, with or without hyperactivity (ADHD), increases the risk of hypersexuality, a disorder marked by addictive sexual behaviors.

Hypersexuality and ADHD: Understanding the link between these two disorders

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder, marked by three symptoms: attention deficit, motor hyperactivity, i.e. difficulty staying still, and impulsivity. “Numerous studies in the scientific literature have shown a relationship between hypersexual symptomatology and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Remind authors in the introduction. The present study aimed to examine this correlation and the possible mediating role of impulsivity.” To achieve this, Italian researchers recruited 309 people aged 18 to 79, some of whom had ADHD. All participants answered a questionnaire about their possible depressive symptoms, impulsivity, sexual behavior, etc. “We found a significant association between ADHD symptomatology and hypersexuality symptoms.”, note the authors. People with ADHD, depressive or manic disorders were more likely to have compulsive sexual behavior.

How to explain the links between ADHD and hypersexuality?

Scientists at the University of Rome have also found that impulsivity, a key symptom of ADHD, is closely associated with ADHD symptoms and hypersexual behavior.suggesting that impulsivity plays a critical role in this association.”, according to him. “Such behavior may fulfill the role of a regulatory strategy in these individuals., they assume. Hypersexuality would thus be a way to overcome the negative emotions and psychological distress experienced by these people. “Hypersexual symptomatology occurs in response to dysphoric emotional statesCite researchers in the article PsyPost. Strong negative emotions and difficulties in emotional regulation trigger sexual behavior, which is used as an emotion-based coping strategy.”