Psittacosis: What is “parrot fever”, the respiratory disease that causes at least 5 deaths in Europe?

In Europe, five countries have reported an unusual and unexpected increase in cases of psittacosis, a respiratory illness also known as “parrot fever”. The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning about the increasing number of cases and monitoring the situation.

In February 2024, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands reported an increase in psittacosis cases detected by the European Union’s Early Warning and Response System (EWRS) in 2023 and early 2024, particularly marked from November-December 2023, World Health Organization (WHO) website. reports. Five deaths have also been reported.

respiratory infection

Most cases have been reported from exposure to wild and/or domestic birds. Psittacosis is a respiratory infection caused by Chlamydophila psittaci (C. psittaci), a bacteria that often infects birds. Human infection occurs primarily through contact with the secretions of infected birds and is associated with people who work with pet birds, poultry workers, veterinarians, pet bird owners and gardeners where C. psittaci is epizootic in native bird populations, underlines. WHO.

Epidemiological investigation

Relevant countries have implemented epidemiological investigations to identify potential exposures and clusters of cases.

The World Health Organization continues to monitor the situation and, based on available information, considers the risk posed by this event to be low.

What are the symptoms?

Transmission of the disease to humans occurs primarily through inhalation of airborne particles from respiratory secretions, dried feces, or feather dust. According to WHO, direct contact with birds is not necessary for infection.

In general, psittacosis is a mild illness, with symptoms including fever and chills, headache, muscle aches and a dry cough. Most people begin to develop signs and symptoms within 5 to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria.

treatment?

Prompt antibiotic treatment is effective and helps prevent complications such as pneumonia. Still according to the World Health Organization, with appropriate antibiotic treatment, psittacosis rarely leads to death (less than 1 in 100 cases).