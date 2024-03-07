PSG, Real Madrid or Bayern in the quarter-finals? Pep Guardiola responds

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Manchester City made short work of Copenhagen (3-1, 3-1) in the Champions League round of 16. A thorough trial runs before getting down to business as unless there is a surprise in the second week, it will be tough going into the quarter-finals with PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich already as possible opponents.

“All teams worry about me”

While awaiting the draw on Friday 15 March, Pep Guardiola was asked about his preferences for the opposition after the match. Apparently, the Manchester City coach was more evasive on the subject, believing that any opponent would be a big challenge anyway. “All the opposing teams worry me, they are very complicated. I think when I arrived at the club I didn’t think we could progress like we did when we were at Barcelona, ​​but now we’re back here. And that’s because it took time, which coaches don’t have today. Give us time to lose games like the elimination against Monaco in my first season. If you don’t go through it, the team will never learn. Big clubs like Barcelona or Liverpool are used to this pressure, but we needed time. Now we can lose, but we can also compete with anyone. We have performed consistently in Europe, even in the season where we lost the final to Chelsea we won all the previous games. We kept winning and now we are here,” said the Spanish coach.