PSG – Real Madrid: Barcelona condemned the problem with Mbappé

Published on March 20, 2024 at 4:15 pm



As he approaches the end of his contract with PSG, Kylian Mbappé is expected at Real Madrid. A topic that causes a lot of debate even on the side of FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana’s sporting director, Deco, spoke about the French international’s possible arrival at the Casa Blanca, who according to him would have problems to solve.

Seven years after his arrivalAS Monaco, Kylian Mbappé is preparing to find a new city and a new championship. When the contract with him PSG At the end of next June, the 25-year-old striker has decided to leave and all indications are that he will be wearing the jersey. Real Madrid Next season.

Deco announces problem for Real Madrid with Mbappé

The guest of the show It jugs No Cadena SER , Deco talked about the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappé Mu Real Madrid. If the game director FC Barcelona No recognizes the talent of the captainFrench teamThe Merengue According to him, there will be strategic issues to resolve when he is there.

“He has to solve some strategic problems”