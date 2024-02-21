Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Mbappé’s mother has chosen his next club!

Published on February 21, 2024 at 7:15 pm



The soap opera surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s future club has just begun. Already, the top scorer in PSG’s history has warned his managers that he will leave the club at the end of his contract. The challenge now is to find his next club and although several English clubs have made themselves known on the subject, Mbappé’s team, including his mother and his lawyers, are currently in discussions with only one club: Real Madrid.

Choice of Kylian Mbappé Only half done. He knows that he will leave PSG at the end of his contract next June but on the other hand, he does not yet know which club he will play for. But for all that, negotiations with a particular club will be very advanced …

Several clubs are interested in Mbappé

According to information from an Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Many clubs have positioned themselves Kylian Mbappé. The real madrid, Of course, but like English clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal Or Manchester City. But for the moment, the only club that has actually sent an offer Mbappe, it is Real Madrid.

The Mbappé dynasty has chosen Real Madrid

But for the journalist Fabrizio Romano, Choice of Kylian Mbappé The obvious: it will connect Real Madrid. His lawyers, his mother, his clan, each speak to only one club real Madrid.