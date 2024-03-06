PSG. “Mbappé manages himself”, recognizes Luis Enrique

PSG qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League this Tuesday, eliminating Real Sociedad (1-2) thanks to Kylian Mbappé’s double. In a press conference, Luis Enrique hit back at the striker’s performance and failed to blink away the tension in recent days with his player, whose playing time has been cut for three consecutive matches. “Get used to playing without Mbappé”who announced his departure from the club this summer.

“Kylian Mbappé should not be managed, he manages himself”Luis Enrique said, when asked about the superstar’s performance.

“He had a more fixed position than usual where he has freedom, today he was more on the left wing”He explained. “When we leave it to face the opposing goal, it’s deadly.”

wide, “We are satisfied, happy, the team did the work we did”Luis Enrique said in a press conference at the Anoeta Stadium. “We were ambitious, we wanted to win the match without asking any questions”.

“We are not afraid”

Enough to be ambitious in the competition, or even go for the title that eludes Paris? “Ask other clubs if they want to play PSG… Already in the group stage we were one of the youngest and best teams”The coach replied.

“I think PSG is improving, we’ll see how far we can go”he added.

“In Paris since I arrived, it’s a trophy to win, but it can be a handicap to put pressure on you.Luis Enrique said. But we are not afraid! ».

Also read this. PSG deserve… What to remember from Paris’ win over Real Sociedad

His de facto Sociedad counterpart Imanol Alguacil judged: “PSG are a great team, they have the ability to reach the final, with a lot of pressing power”.

“We got a standing ovation from the people.” because “Topping the group and playing against such a team was not easy” In the round of 16, he said.