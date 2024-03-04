Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Mbappé leaves, his mother’s incredulous reaction

Published on March 4, 2024 at 9:00 pm



A few days ago, the world press announced the departure of Kylian Mbappé at the end of the season. Leaking this information may have angered Faiza Lamari, who may have asked PSG officials for the identity of the mole. Behavior that does not improve the popularity of Kylian Mbappé’s mother in Paris.

Kylian Mbappé There will be far from consensus within PSG. Despite his star status, the French international is starting to tire internally. His tune will create tension. “Wouldn’t we have created a monster? » According to Parisian will ask certain officials of the club Romain Molina. MbappéWho will have full power PSG, may have gotten out of control. “ Internally, we tell you “It’s Frankenstein “, He escaped from his master’s control » added the journalist Youtube . Today, relations between the two parties are said to be strained.

Kylian Mbappé’s mother exploded

And in a new clash Kylian Mbappé’s mother will be up against the leaders PSG A few days ago. Faiza Lamari The media was not expected to announce the player’s departure at the end of the season in February. “She calls management and asks ‘who is the mall, who leaked the information?’ “Even in the U19s, they can’t take it anymore ” said Romain Molina During the video published on Youtube.

“The situation has become intolerable”