PSG: Mbappé is leaving, locker room confirmed!

Published on February 21, 2024 at 11:45 pm



After seven years, Kylian Mbappé has decided to end his adventure at PSG. The French international announced to his managers that he does not want to extend his contract which expires at the end of the season. In the locker room, his decision is not unanimous. But everyone would have accepted the 25-year-old star’s choice.

Kylian Mbappé There will be no more players PSG In a few months. After refusing to exercise his option to extend until 2025 last summer, the French international has finally given his answer to Parisian leaders over his future. No. CaptainFrench team He doesn’t want to continue the adventure and start a new chapter of his career elsewhere.

The PSG locker room digested Mbappé’s choice

In the locker room PSGThe decision of the players will naturally be digested Kylian Mbappé According to information from the trains . Not everyone would have appreciated the way he handled the situation. However, his performance and leadership allowed him to make his own choices. And his teammates must have recognized this. Even if the decision is not unanimous, it is accepted within the group Luis Enrique.

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign him

It remains to be seen where it will bounce after that PSG. Le10Sport.com exclusively revealed it to you Kylian Mbappé There were three offers on the table. The Real Madrid Pole is in position, but Manchester United And Liverpool Also trying to convince him to sign on Premier League. can be continued…