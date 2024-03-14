Football – PSG

PSG: Mbappé in “crisis”, Spain hallucinates

PSG are learning to play without Kylian Mbappé. Since he announced Nasser El-Khelafi’s departure from the club next June, Bondinois has not played a full match in Ligue 1. Against Reims this Sunday (2-2), the French international was once again not a starter and only returned in the 73rd minute. His lead in the scorers rankings is dwindling, which worries Spain.

Over the past five seasons, Kylian Mbappé Finished as top scorer in the French Championship League 1. In 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 he scored 33, 18, 27, 28 and 29 goals. This season, Bondinois has already scored 21 goals but they are too few for him. In January, he explained that he wanted to score 200 goals League 1on the microphone Prime Video : ” 200 goals in Ligue 1? possible We’re going to go for it. We did the first leg, 18 teams, 17 matches, 182 (his number of goals at the time of the interview, editor’s note), that’s 18 goals, one goal per match. I’m already over a goal per match in the league this year. For a player like me that would be the least we could do. See you in May. »

Mbappé no longer plays in Ligue 1

Last February, Kylian Mbappé Advertisement for Nasser al-Khelafi, His president, that he was going to leave PSG at the end of his contract, so at the end of the season. The Real Madrid PSG are looking to recover the top scorer in history. Except that after this announcement, Luis Enrique decided not to play all the matches of League 1 to his assailant. He played an average of 39 minutes in the last four games.

The Spanish press is concerned