Sports

PSG: Mbappé clashed live

Photo of Admin Admin39 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Football – PSG

PSG: Mbappé clashed live

Published on March 27, 2024 at 6:15 am

Missing against Germany last Saturday (0-2 loss), Kylian Mbappé attracted the wrath of Jérôme Rothen. The star has been far from his usual form this season and his gestures are not that of the France team leader according to the former PSG player. Also, the captain’s armband can add unusual pressure to it.

No. CaptainFrench team, Kylian Mbappé failed in his mission against Germany last Saturday. According to Jerome Rothen, his attitude was not that of a leader. In terms of gameplay, it’s not necessarily better.

Rothen faces Mbappé

Statistically he’s amazing, but to me he’s probably having the worst season of his career in the game. He is so absent from discussions, he misses so many things. We often talked about his attitude, his reluctance to try to do that… Saturday night, that’s typical of what we don’t like to see from him. »’s former player confided PSG on RMC

“He did not set an example, on the contrary”

According to him, the captain’s armband must be forced Mbappé Surpass yourself. “When you have the captain’s armband, you also have duties and responsibilities. And it’s not about putting your head down as soon as you lose the ball and letting others laugh, you try a little harder than usual, even if technically you’re in trouble (…) He didn’t set an example, on the contrary ” said Rothen This Monday evening.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin39 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

France-Ireland clash at the top of a frustrating World Cup

February 1, 2024

Mercato: PSG do not want to negotiate with Mbappé

February 8, 2024

comâ€™ worrying, images of the moon, dangerous game… Mbappé, surrealist downgrade

4 weeks ago

Antoine Dupont, the big hit

February 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button