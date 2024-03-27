Football – PSG

PSG: Mbappé clashed live

March 27, 2024



Missing against Germany last Saturday (0-2 loss), Kylian Mbappé attracted the wrath of Jérôme Rothen. The star has been far from his usual form this season and his gestures are not that of the France team leader according to the former PSG player. Also, the captain’s armband can add unusual pressure to it.

No. CaptainFrench team, Kylian Mbappé failed in his mission against Germany last Saturday. According to Jerome Rothen, his attitude was not that of a leader. In terms of gameplay, it’s not necessarily better.

Rothen faces Mbappé

” Statistically he’s amazing, but to me he’s probably having the worst season of his career in the game. He is so absent from discussions, he misses so many things. We often talked about his attitude, his reluctance to try to do that… Saturday night, that’s typical of what we don’t like to see from him. »’s former player confided PSG on RMC

“He did not set an example, on the contrary”