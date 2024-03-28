Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Mbappé arrives, Real Madrid locker room reacts!

Published on March 27, 2024 at 9:00 pm



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living out of my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

Kylian Mbappé will wear the jersey of Real Madrid next season. The news was confirmed on Tuesday by sources close to Florentino Perez. While we may fear tension in Carlo Ancelotti’s locker room, the Casa Blanca players will be delighted by the news.

Kylian Mbappé is the master of time. Only he can decide to end the rumors about his future at PSG. However, Watt was quickly sold by the media, who cited an internal announcement from Mbappé in February. With his leaders, but also with his teammates, Mbappé would have announced his departure PSG At the end of his contract. This news is still not confirmed by the concerned key person. ” I didn’t announce anything, because I had nothing to announce. I always said that the day I had something to say, I would come and present myself as a man and I would speak. Until I’ve done that, I have nothing to announce.” The French star spoke during a press conference held last Friday.

“it’s done”

However, also Real Madrid Don’t want to play games with journalists anymore. When questioned by the media specific sources within the Spanish club the trains on this file Mbappe, He no longer takes tweezers. “Mbappé? it’s done” This Tuesday spoke of one of them. Apparently, no agreement has been signed yet, but both sides hope to reach a full agreement before next June, the start date of the euro.

This is the reaction from the locker room