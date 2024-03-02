Football – PSG

PSG: Mbappé and Luis Enrique clash?

Published on March 2, 2024 at 8:45 pm



At half time of the match between AS Monaco and PSG, Luis Enrique shocked many by sending off Kylian Mbappé. Initially, the question of possible injury was raised but eventually it turned out that it was purely a tactical choice. Relations between the two men are also extremely strained.

Kylian Mbappé The president of PSG has announced that he will leave the capital club at the end of his contract next June. The Parisian number 7 should join in all likelihood real madrid, Which is not to taste PSG. The President of Paris wants to pay the people Mbappé His departure and carte blanche given Luis Enrique To take him out for some matches or leave him on the bench.

Luis Enrique and Mbappé can’t stand each other anymore

According to information from Foot Mercato The relationship between Luis Enrique And Kylian Mbappé There has been a disintegration in recent weeks. For some time now, there has been no good feeling between the two men, which is the beginning of an explanation for the Spanish coach’s comments, believing that the team will be better next season.

No verbal and physical confrontation yet

If the relationship has cooled completely in recent days, there has been no verbal or physical confrontation between the two men. But the end of the season is long and a lot can still happen between the No. 7s PSG And his trainer.