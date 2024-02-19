PSG: Marquinhos defends Luis Enrique’s controversial selection

Lucas Beraldo has been playing back to back since joining PSG last January. The Brazilian defender also sometimes plays in a position that is not his, i.e. left back.

During last winter’s transfer window, PSG bet on a new defender in the person of Lucas Beraldo. A central defender from São Paulo, Beraldo changed the world when he signed for the French capital. If some think that the adaptation will be difficult and the playing time will be short, it is not really so. After signing for PSG, the 20-year-old Brazilian has already featured in 8 matches. And sometimes, he even plays the left-back position to help, as was the case against Real Sociedad in the Champions League. His maturity and displayed level of play also impressed his teammates, including his idol Marquinhos.

Beraldo, Marquinho under spell





on the microphone TNTThe PSG captain praised his young teammate and compatriot: “I know it’s very difficult coming from Brazil, you have to adapt to the style of play, the new coach, the new home, the cold. He arrived and adapted very quickly. I am very happy, the confidence the coach gives him is the result of his work. He has a chance to play. He is doing very well, with lots of personality and showing why PSG went to Brazil to find him.. Enough to please Lucas Beraldo, who is still learning European football but who is not doing too badly for the moment. The former Sao Paulo player has faith in his coach Luis Enrique, who sees him as the future of Paris Saint-Germain. It is up to him to return it and continue his progress at high speed in the French capital.