Football – PSG

PSG: Luis Enrique validates Mbappé’s decision

Published on March 3, 2024 at 00:00



Things started heating up between Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappe. At half time of the match between AS Monaco and PSG, Luis Enrique decided to send off his player without any explanation. The top scorer in the club’s history, who announced he was leaving at the end of his contract next June, then sat in the stands, all smiles. To prevent the situation from getting worse, Mbappé decided to talk to Luis Enrique who praised his player’s openness.

“ KYLEEN You go out, RANDAL you come in. » This, in essence, is what would have been said Luis Enrique, PSG coach, In the Parisian locker room at half-time of the opposite match AS Monaco (0-0). A strong decision, consistent with those made by Spanish coaches since then Kylian Mbappé Announced to his club that he will leave at the end of the season. Willingness to learn to play without Mbappé, Luis Enrique Use the hard way to get used to it.

Mbappé decides to talk to Luis Enrique

Before training starts this Saturday morning PSG Campus, Kylian Mbappé Decided to go to the office Luis Enrique To burst open the cyst. According to Parisian , Kylian Mbappé He wanted to understand what had motivated his trainer to radically change his attitude towards him, while telling him that he sometimes respected his choice to do without her.

Luis Enrique is delighted with Mbappé’s openness