PSG: Luis Enrique settles accounts with Mbappé
Football – PSG
PSG: Luis Enrique settles accounts with Mbappé
Published on March 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM
Since the unofficial announcement of his departure, Kylian Mbappé has seen his situation at PSG radically change. Luis Enrique wants to prepare for life without him and therefore no longer hesitates to do without his services. The Spanish coach must also have explained the 25-year-old star very clearly. As a result, the two men will surely have made peace ahead of the return leg against Real Sociedad in the Champions League.
in between Kylian Mbappé And Luis Enrique, the tension seems to be rising. When the French international found out about it PSG Nor did he intend to expand, the Spanish coach no longer considered him untouchable. The 53-year-old coach now does not hesitate to do without the services of Kylian Mbappé to prepare his group for next season.
Luis Enrique explained himself to Mbappé
indeed, Luis Enrique Will find solutions without Kylian Mbappé, who should leave at the end of the season. No coach PSG Then started on the bench opposite him NantesAnd change the face of it Rance then Monaco. Not really happy with this new situation, Kylian Mbappé So must have spoken to him on campus to get clarification. Luis Enrique may have informed him that he is preparing for life without him, his level is starting to worry him, but this management only League 1 And not the Champions League.
Payroll presented before Real Sociedad?
According to the report Sport, Luis Enrique would have been very straightforward Kylian Mbappé During meeting after meeting in front of him Monaco. In the end, both sides managed to establish a truce as a payback match Real Sociedad This Tuesday. Now it remains to be seen whether this peace between will last till the end of the season Kylian Mbappé And Luis Enrique.