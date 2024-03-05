Football – PSG

PSG: Luis Enrique settles accounts with Mbappé

Published on March 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM



Since the unofficial announcement of his departure, Kylian Mbappé has seen his situation at PSG radically change. Luis Enrique wants to prepare for life without him and therefore no longer hesitates to do without his services. The Spanish coach must also have explained the 25-year-old star very clearly. As a result, the two men will surely have made peace ahead of the return leg against Real Sociedad in the Champions League.

in between Kylian Mbappé And Luis Enrique, the tension seems to be rising. When the French international found out about it PSG Nor did he intend to expand, the Spanish coach no longer considered him untouchable. The 53-year-old coach now does not hesitate to do without the services of Kylian Mbappé to prepare his group for next season.

Luis Enrique explained himself to Mbappé

indeed, Luis Enrique Will find solutions without Kylian Mbappé, who should leave at the end of the season. No coach PSG Then started on the bench opposite him NantesAnd change the face of it Rance then Monaco. Not really happy with this new situation, Kylian Mbappé So must have spoken to him on campus to get clarification. Luis Enrique may have informed him that he is preparing for life without him, his level is starting to worry him, but this management only League 1 And not the Champions League.

Payroll presented before Real Sociedad?