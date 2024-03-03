Football – PSG

PSG: Luis Enrique no longer wants Mbappe

Published on March 3, 2024 at 12:45 am



Will PSG do more without Kylian Mbappé? This could happen, at least in Ligue 1, as Luis Enrique has said several times in recent days that we have to get used to playing without him. A habit that could last well into the end of the season.

to face FC Nantes, Kylian Mbappe Started on the bench. to face Rennais Stadium, The 2018 world champion was taken down on the hour mark AS Monaco, This Friday, he was substituted at half-time. His adventure with PSG has come to a dark end, with the announcement of his departure from the club next season.

Luis Enrique and Mbappé are no longer together

Divorce is registered between Kylian Mbappé And Luis Enrique. For several weeks, the two men could no longer meet Foot Mercato Even if there has been no physical or verbal confrontation so far.

Luis Enrique may increasingly decide to do without Mbappé

Luis Enrique It is often repeated that the team will be better next season but most of all they will have to get used to playing without them. Kylian Mbappé. faced with desire on the part of Nasser al-Khelafi to pay Kylian Mbappé his departure, Luis Enrique One can increasingly be tempted to not wear their title number 7 or take it off early in a match, to demonstrate their authority. To see if he would do the same face to face Real Sociedad, This Tuesday.