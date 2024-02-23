Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Kylian Mbappé will make surprise prey

Published on February 23, 2024 at 8:15 am



It is now an open secret that Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract which expires on June 30. The Merengue club is thus preparing for the arrival of the captain of the France team in what could be the first major departure. But he is not the player we expected.

Summer transfer window deals are already known. And for good reason, Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG to connect with Real Madrid. Nothing is official, but it is an open secret as the striker of the French team has already informed his management and his teammates.

Arda Guler pushed early by Mbappé?

But such arrivals will not be without consequences Real Madrid Which already has numerous attackers Vinicius Jr, Rodrigo, Brahim Diaz And Joselu. without forgetting Andrik, which will also arrive this summer. As a result, this can initially force a young person Arda Guler As explained Okay diary .

A destiny like Brahim Diaz?

Spanish media adds that the Real Madrid Can consider doing with Brahim DiazWho was given loan to AC Milan before making a comeback last summer. Arda Guler So can go and train elsewhere to come back stronger.