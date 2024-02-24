PSG: It’s over for Mbappé, Real Madrid arrested

Football – PSG – Real Madrid

After years of interest, it looks like Real Madrid are set to sign Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman announced his decision to leave PSG at the end of this season, and is currently negotiating his arrival at the Spanish club. The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, also questioned the Merengue president about Mbappé’s arrival.

From seven years after his arrival AS MonacoKylian Mbappé will leave PSG. The top scorer in the capital club’s history was announced on Tuesday 13 February Nasser al-Khelafi Nor would he continue the venture Paris. At the end of the contract next June, Mbappé Now promised Real Madrid…

Already very close to recruiting No. 7 in 2022, the Merengue club has finally succeeded. Above Real MadridAll of Spanish football will benefit from the arrival of Kylian Mbappé In La Liga. President of the Spanish League, Javier Tabas talked about this imminent arrival of the superstar PSG In the Iberian capital.

“He hasn’t spoken to me in three years”