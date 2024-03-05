Sports

PSG: “He’s right”, an announcement that would drive Kylian Mbappe mad

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

In recent weeks, Kylian Mbappé’s management has been talked about. Luis Enrique will not hesitate to replace his star striker as the top scorer in PSG history was taken off at half-time in Monaco on Friday. But Rio Mawuba approves of Luis Enrique’s management.

As he announced his departure internally, Kylian Mbappé No one will get preferential treatment anymore. Indeed, in Ligue 1, Luis Enrique No longer hesitates to bring out his star striker during matches as was the case against Rennes then. Monaco From half time. Rio Mavuba But believe that the management of the attacker PSG is appropriate.

Mavuba validates Mbappé’s management

When he comes out at half-time, I think we’re surprised and I’m also surprised he doesn’t go to the side. We knew it would cause controversy, that it would get people talking. I think he knows himself. I think he should stay with the group. Already, when we know that he is leaving the club, it is complicated, because we are leaving the project a little bit, but he is completely interested in being with the group quickly and regaining his level as quickly as possible. », assures the ex-player of LOSC on the set of TelefootBefore adding a layer.

“I think he’s right”

I think he is right. The PSG coach is often criticized for not asserting himself, especially with the stars. This should not be a struggle that works against PSG. But I think he needs to assert himself, he has a collective project and that’s what I find really interesting. In any case, he respects it and I think only one person can fix it by finding his best level. », adds Rio Mavuba.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The series ends for Lyon improved by Lensois who are three points off the podium

1 day ago

Mercato: PSG do not want to negotiate with Mbappé

4 weeks ago

Brazier’s huge sole that raised Mbappé’s injury fears

4 weeks ago

Mercato – OM: Gasset talks about the problem with his arrival!

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button