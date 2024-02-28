Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG have recruited Mbappé’s replacement!

Published on February 28, 2024 at 11:15 pm



Under contract until June 2024, Kylian Mbappé has decided to leave PSG at the end of the season. A departure that should logically be compensated next summer by the arrival of a new attacker. Which may not ultimately be the case, as the French international’s successor will already be in Paris.

This is the question that will drive the summer transfer window PSG : Who will succeed Kylian Mbappé ? In this sense, Capital Club is advertised on many tracks, such as Raphael leading to Leo or Victor Osimhen. But in the end, the farewell of the captainFrench team Non-refundable.

PSG are not willing to sign the attacker

Indeed, according to information from RMC Sport The PSG Might decide not to hire a new attacker this summer if there aren’t any departures in the offensive end, unless Kylian Mbappé. It could also be that Paris already has his place in his team.

Barcola the successor of Mbappé?