Football – PSG

PSG: FC Barcelona’s surprise announcement for history!

Published on March 21, 2024 at 12:30 am



The quarter finals of the Champions League are fast approaching and the paths of PSG and FC Barcelona will cross again. But this year, the C1 final will take place on June 1 at Wembley, the venue for Barca’s first coronation in the competition in 1992. And the FC Barcelona president hasn’t forgotten it…

For the fifth time in the QSI era, The PSG The Champions League will face FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on April 10 and 16 in the knockout stages. Montjuic, the Camp Nou is under renovation. Former player and coach of Barca , Louis Enrique He is very happy with this quarter-final draw against his former club, as he told a press conference last Saturday. “Barcelona is the city where I spent most of my sporting career and where I feel fantastic, it’s great news.”

In Spain, they are already warming up Mbappé before Barcelona!

On the other side of the Pyrenees, the press was excited about this new confrontation between the two. FC Barcelona And PSG. Journalists love it Jose Alvarez And Jota Jordi In its own way, it has become known Pau Cubarsi (17 years old) was getting into a lot of trouble Kylian Mbappé. What does the president of the Cule Club think? John Laporta ?

“The final is being held at Wembley this year, does that mean anything to you?”