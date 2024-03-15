PSG-Barca, Real-City… Full quarter-final schedule

A few hours after the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, UEFA announced the full schedule of four matches on the program this Friday afternoon.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City will open the ball. UEFA announced the full schedule for the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday, for which the draw was made in the middle of the day. On Tuesday 9 April, it’s Arsenal-Bayern and Real Madrid-Manchester City that kick off these highly anticipated meetings between Europe’s eight biggest names. The four meet again 8 days later, on Wednesday, April 17, for the return match.

Paris Saint-Germain, for their part, will host FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday 10 April, before traveling to Catalonia for the return leg on Tuesday 16. Two teams, such as Atlético de Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, who play on the same dates will have only six days between the outward and return journeys. That’s two less than the teams in the second half of the table.

No favors for Real Madrid

In the afternoon, Real Madrid supporters hoped for a favor from UEFA. With Atlético de Madrid playing in the Spanish capital on April 10, some felt that for security reasons, Real Madrid could not even host their match against Manchester City a day earlier, and that the encounter would have to be reversed. This would have allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s men to secure a second leg, but UEFA did not move in this direction and confirmed the order determined by the draw.

For the rest, the dates for the semi-finals are yet to be announced by UEFA. They will be on April 18 after the quarter. The winners of Arsenal-Bayern Munich and Real Madrid-Manchester City will face each other, while Paris Saint-Germain or FC Barcelona will face the winner of the clash between Atlético de Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Complete calendar

Tuesday 9 April

Arsenal-Bayern Munich

Real Madrid-Manchester City

Wednesday 10 April

Atletico Madrid-Borussia Dortmund

PSG-FC Barcelona

16 April Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund-Atletico de Madrid

FC Barcelona-PSG

Wednesday April 17

Bayern Munich-Arsenal

Manchester City-Real Madrid