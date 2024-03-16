(PS5 Review) The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

For many years, the American studio Naughty Dog has been producing its two flagship licenses which Unverified And The Last of Us.

After a complete remake of The Last of Us The first, named in September 2022 (the original version is already dating from 2013), is here The Last of Us Part II: Remastered On PS5, that looks more like a remastered. Our review will focus almost exclusively on the additions of this new version as the question is whether it is worth starting the adventure again.

From a technical point of view, the first version of the game was already practically the best, which means that, although we have seen a few technical adjustments here and there and some facelifts bring some freshness to certain decorations, roughly speaking, they are cheap cosmetics.

Let us point out, however, the opposite The Last of Us Part 1 Remake The sale price of which reached €79, the price of this part 2 is set at €49.99 and is therefore more accessible, even if, for €10, you can get the PS4 version almost as functional, with the exception of exclusive additions. PS5 Remastered.

New features reserved for players who have already won

So yes, loading times have been optimized and DualSense compatibility has been added. The game also offers an extremely wide range of customizations, but In terms of new features, it is mainly the new game modes that we should see, namely the Rogue-like mode called “No Return”, as well as “Lost Level”.

The first mode is special: we choose a character, then we start in a series of random battles that confront us with different enemies in places characteristic of the story. The Last of Us 2 With, as a result, boss fights. At the end of each level, you improve your skills as well as your weapons, but, like any good self-respecting “rogue like”, death will be certain (we think very strongly of the recently released DLC. God of War: Ragnarok with a new environment and a more elaborate narrative that still benefits the latter).

Another new feature offered by this remastered is called “Lost Level”. This game has three levels that were cut during editing in the previous version. We play a few new sequences set in the sewers in Jackson’s party and wild boar hunt, all of which benefit from audio commentary from the developers (some find the commentary interesting, others politely put to sleep).

These relatively short levels add nothing particularly useful to the story and we soon think we’re in the presence of a mini. Director’s Cut Poor man (allow an hour max to finish everything).

Finally, there is a final mode called “Free Guitar”, which, through the DualSense touchpad, allows us to experiment with some cosmetic features such as modifying the character on the screen or changing the background of the scenes with our guitar skills. Various tools. If it sounds fun at first, you won’t have to wait long to go in circles and get completely bored.

Useful or not useful? That is the question

Finally, we can conclude that this Remastered Its 2020 brings no more than its predecessor. We find the qualities of the original version, in other words excellent atmosphere and settings, beautiful animation, as well as technique and placement effective camera work. But its flaws, such as increased violence and, above all, a narrative power that, for many, does not rival the first part, are more neutral and less divisive in our time.

Faced with sometimes difficult choices, some players said they were upset with the journey of the characters (the same audience, mainly those who favored the adaptation of the series on HBO), others, on the contrary, were disappointed and this Remastered The two camps will not be reconciled. So, it’s up to you which side you’re on to decide if this new version is worth going on (or returning) to the adventure. For the author of these verses, the additions and corrections are not enough to be fully convincing.