PS5: 10 video games coming in April 2024, including famous Xbox exclusives

If you own a PS5, you should enjoy the month of April with upcoming and often very promising games. We’ve made a short list for you so you can see it more clearly: Enjoy your meal!

Dave the Diver

The wonderful world of independent video games is a truly fertile breeding ground for crazy concepts that other productions would never risk: Dave the Diver is a good example, who enjoy mixing styles and ideas… for a truly successful result. During the day, we play as Dave, a diver who has to explore the Blue Hole to find secrets, but most of all to catch fish: because yes, at night, the game makes us manage Dave’s sushi restaurant with a whole new aspect. management which is in stark contrast with the above research. You had to dare! Originally released in 2022, Dave the Diver will dive into the PlayStation Bath for the first time in April: the only downside is that at the end of March, we still don’t have an exact date as we write this article. But get ready, because it’s only a matter of days.

Release Date: XXX April 2024

Also available on: pc PS5 Switch on PS4

Freedom Planet 2

Originally released in 2022 on PC, Freedom Planet 2 will finally be available on home consoles and it has a good argument for it: ENERGY. Here we are in a roaring action and 2D platform game, decidedly old school and really punchy inspired by the great Sega classic: So the player embodies several characters with special abilities on a planet divided into several kingdoms with a complete charming delirium around the dragon. A universe of its own with a realistic storyline and seemingly explosive gameplay that is already distinct, as well as a careful art direction that will speak to even the elderly. Very good fun in anticipation, can only be played in solo, let us point out.

Release Date: April 4, 2024

April 4, 2024 Also available on: PS5 Xbox series Switch on PS4 one

Grounded

Obsidian Entertainment is a talented studio to whom we owe many gems – Fallout New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth or even The Outer Worlds, for example – and whose new releases should naturally be closely monitored. For once, Grounded is not new because it was originally released in 2022, but on the other hand it comes to PlayStation for the first time: in fact, it is very historic because the studio belongs to the Xbox family and Microsoft to offer its exclusives for this competition. Port results from the latest will. In short, grounded, This is a survival game where you play as a child who has unfortunately shrunk to the size of an ant: you can play it alone, but also in cooperative multiplayer and it’s a really cool and fun experience. Quite dense.

Release Date: April 16, 2024

April 16, 2024 Also available on: pc PS5 Xbox series PS4 one

Eiyuden Chronicle: A Hundred Heroes

Do you want to play some J-RPG again? Travel to Olran, a vast continent with multiple peoples and cultures made of bladed weapons… and magic. We play several characters in search of a mysterious artifact that could change the face of the Empire for good, leading to many Cornelian conflicts and changing their vision of the society that already exists: You should know that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a project that is generating a lot of excitement, even boasting of being the most funded Kickstarter project of 2020. Yes, Studio Rabbit & Bear has been working on it for a while. An exciting Japanese role-playing game and inevitably, we are looking forward to it with special enthusiasm.

Release Date: April 23, 2024

April 23, 2024 Also available on: pc PS5 Xbox series Switch on PS4 one

Megaton Musashi: Wired

Level-5 is undoubtedly one of the most famous studios in Japan: we owe a lot of cult games like Professor Layton or Ni no Kuni. Usually RPG experts, the developers are trying their hand here… in a big, heavy action game based on mecha, no less! Megaton Musashi was first released only in Japan in 2021, but this is a premium version for the whole world: so we can count on two very plump story modes (with some description, don’t worry). make no mistake) but also an ultra-explosive multiplayer, cross-play and cross-save in support. Without this, Context is set in a world where humanity is dominated by a monstrous alien race, with the last survivors facing monsters inside giant, ultra-destructive robots that can be personalized in every way. If you like Japanese pop culture at its peak and Dantesque battles, it happens here.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

April 25, 2024 Also available on: pc PS5 Switch on PS4

sandy soil

This was the biggest and scariest news of March: Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama and many other cult franchises have left us, and millions of fans are upset. He has left behind numerous works including Sand Land, a manga published in 2000. The story of Beelzebub, Prince of Demons and Thieves, a former sheriff, on his journey to replenish a world that has completely dried up: after being adapted into an animated film in 2023, we will be entitled to a new video game that is a really cool announcement. . It also has an animated series on Disney Plus and more than ever, we really want to ride this desert ride full of good humor and colorful adventures. An outing to see milk on fire.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

April 26, 2024 Also available on: pc PS5 PS4 Xbox series

Stellar Blade

Published by Sony but well and truly developed by independent studio Shift Up, also founded by Blade & Soul illustrator Kim-Hyung Tae, this South Korean action-adventure game aims to be one of the major releases of the month of April: Here we slip into the shoes of Eve, a badass heroine with sharp combat skills who must support Xion, the last human city on Earth invaded by aliens. A great excuse to kill aliens, acquire multiple destructive skills, explore the surroundings and provide frenetic gameplay and an environment as attractive as it is bloody. Oh, and the stellar blades also look technically elegant, a detail that’s always important.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

April 26, 2024 Also available on: PS5

Topspin 2K25

There are comebacks like that, which we didn’t expect in the least and yet: Yes, Topspin Saga is finally gearing up to make its big comeback. There was a time when tennis games were popular before they suddenly disappeared from the radar: 2K Games has revived the trend with Topspin 2K25, A proper simulation that will integrate some of the biggest stars of the discipline into its roster (twenty-four athletes in total), a MyPlayer mode to take your own player to the top, a training mode with legend McEnroe, multiplayer… Oh, this is a game that will do you some good.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

April 26, 2024 ”’Also available on: pc PS5 Xbox series PS4 one ”

Braid: Anniversary Edition

It was in 2008 that Jonathan Blow achieved worldwide fame with Braid, one of the greatest gems in the history of video games: brilliant in its level design and its way of playing with time, but extremely skilled in its narrative and its themes, this is a software that Which has left its mark on everyone’s mind. Here it is back after many years with the final version (announced three years ago anyway!): 4K, a remastered sound aspect, but also additional content with new puzzles to melt your brain…all in fun, of course. In short, if you have never touched a braid, this is the perfect opportunity to improve your situation. And if you’ve already done it, it’s no big deal, you can do it again, right?

Release Date: April 30, 2024

April 30, 2024 Also available on: pc PS5 Xbox series PS4 one

Sea of ​​Thieves

After Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded, Microsoft will deliver its other exclusives to the competition: Sea of ​​Thieves! A pirate game from the iconic Rare Studios, it’s time to significantly improve and grow deeper after years of activity and follow-up. The result today is a colorful experience, huge, really fun and with plenty of content (and some nice crossovers too, like with Pirates of the Caribbean). Enough to get the mattress out from under the skull and bones? It is quite possible and that is why it is most likely a very important release. Its success, along with other Xbox games ported to PlayStation and Switch, should have a big impact on Microsoft’s strategy: all the more reason to be cautious.

Release Date: April 30, 2024

April 30, 2024 Also available on: pc PS5 Xbox series one