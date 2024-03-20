Protein research by AI

A program in partnership with La Recherche, co-hosted with Matthias German.

Proteins play a fundamental role in the functioning of living things. In molecular biology: the challenge is to understand their function and their 3D form: what role can artificial intelligence play in this discovery?

In 2018, AlphaFold, an AI created by DeepMind, achieved spectacular success. The Google startup, which already created AlphaGo, the AI ​​champion in the game of Go, has developed an AI that is able to predict what a protein will look like based on its sequence alone. Of the 200 million known proteins, we know the 3D structure of only 20% of them. Deep learning therefore offers this promise: bridging this gap for major medical advances and the creation of new drugs.

How can we discover molecules that can challenge therapeutic targets associated with diseases?

Draws on theoretical physics boosted by generative AI to create drugs 10,000 times faster than traditional pharmaceuticals.

