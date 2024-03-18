USA

Prosecutor’s office seizes 131 properties of ex-president Juan Orlando Hernandez and his immediate family in Honduras

(CNN Spanish) — The Special Prosecutor’s Office against Organized Crime of Honduras (FESCCO), together with the Fiscal Unit to support the process of police purging (UF-ADPOL) and the Directorate of Fight Against Drug Trafficking (DLCN) seized 131 assets, which are considered illegal acts in origin. . which was registered in the name of former president Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado and his wife, Ana Rosalinda García Carrias, and their other close relatives, the statement issued by the Ministry of Public Affairs stated this Monday.

Among the confiscated assets were identified 32 properties, 19 commercial companies and 80 financial products in the departments of Francisco Morazán, Olancho and Lempira.

In addition to former President Hernandez and his wife, the Public Ministry maintains that other close relatives of the former presidential couple appear to be the legal owners of some of the seized assets.

CNN is seeking comment from the former president’s legal team in Honduras, but has not yet received a response. Similarly, comments have been requested from the former first lady, Ana Garcia and her team of lawyers, but they also did not respond to our request.

Ana Garcia, wife of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, pictured in Tegucigalpa on March 13, 2024.

The provision, according to the document, is part of the work of three Honduran agencies that compiled information from a team of prosecutors attending the trial against the former president in the United States Court of the Southern District of New York, where on March 8, he was charged with conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, for drug trafficking. Convicted of conspiracy to possess firearms and destructive devices and the offenses of possession of such weapons during a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The former ruler is now awaiting sentencing.

